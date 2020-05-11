Elk County Return Day under the veil of COVID-19

RIDGWAY - As the coronavirus began to spread across Pennsylvania, state courts went from being entirely operational to almost completely shut down in the span of a week. This disruption to the court system has had many ramifications, including the suspension of jury trials, This has also prevented the media from reporting on the few court appearances have had to be undertaken, such as arrangements. With Elk County shifting into the yellow phase that changed on Monday.

On Thursday, April 30 the Honorable Shawn T. McMahon, President Judge of Elk and Cameron Counties, issued an Administrative Order of Court that states beginning May 4 court facilities in Elk and Cameron Counties, which includes the Elk County Courthouse, Cameron County Courthouse and Office of Magisterial District Courts, shall allow general public access on a specifically defined limited basis. President Judge McMahon’s April 30 Administrative Order of Court also extends the local judicial emergency declaration from April 30 to June 1 and requires everyone entering a court facility to wear an appropriate face mask that adequately covers their nose and mouth for the duration of their business in a court facility.