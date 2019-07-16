Elk County Riders to host first annual obstacle and mud run race

Elk County Riders, an on/off road outdoor recreation club, is hosting its first annual Side by Side and ATV Obstacle and Mud Run Race on July 20 at the Elk County Riders Clubhouse and Track in Kersey.

The obstacle course race will begin at 1 p.m., featuring three classes of side by sides: 800cc and under, 801-1000cc, and modified.

Don Ruffner, vice-president of Elk County Riders, said the club aims to "make it a slow, challenging course."

A mud run race will follow the obstacle course to "see if (riders) can drive their unit through the mud."

The races are open to participants 18 and older with registration, a $25 fee, beginning at 9 a.m. the morning of the event. The event is open to the public with an admission fee.

Cheryl Ruffner, treasurer of Elk County Riders, said the club has been planning the event for over a month.

"If it turns out well we'll make it an annual event," she said.

Registration and admission fees from Saturday's event will benefit the club's "Trail of Dreams…An Elk County PA ATV Vision" project.

"We want to connect every municipality in Elk County with ATV travel," Cheryl said.