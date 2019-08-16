Elk County Riders receives $70,000 in effort towards proposed ATV trail

KERSEY – Members of Elk County Riders, a local nonprofit organization, were joined by Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk) in the presentation of a $70,000 check for a grant recently awarded to the organization.

The check presentation was held at Chicken Hill Distillery in Kersey on Friday morning.

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Elk County Riders was awarded a $70,000 grant through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to conduct a feasibility study for the organization’s "Trail of Dreams…An Elk County PA ATV Vision" project.

The project aims to connect communities in Elk County via ATV trails.