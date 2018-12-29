Elk County Sheriff encourages having designated driver

Many have plans to celebrate the New Year, that will involve the consumption of alcoholic beverages. The Elk County Sheriff's office strongly encourages everyone to plan ahead and to not drink and drive.

Driving after consuming alcohol can have catastrophic consequences, so designate a sober driver if yon are with a group of friends, or you can plan on having a sober person drive you home after the festivities.

Also, remember that a new amendment in the law now makes a third Driving Under the Influence conviction with a BAC of .16 or greater a felony offense.

With that safety message provided by the Elk County Sheriffs Office, have a wonderful and safe New Year celebration.