Elk County trio facing drug charges

A trio of Elk County residents are facing drug possession charges following an incident that occurred at a Margaret Road residence on Aug. 22.

According to affidavits of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob on Wednesday, Austin Alan Krone, 22, of 118 Rettger Street, St. Marys; Armondo Joseph Copello, 25, of 182 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette; and Chanel Farrah Wolfel, 22, of 182 Margaret Road, St. Marys; have been charged related to the incident, which occurred at 10:40 a.m. that morning when officers with the City of St. Marys Police Department arrived at 182 Margaret Road to conduct a followup to an ongoing investigation.

Officers met with Brooke Feidler and informed her they were looking for a specific individual. Feidler told officers that individual was not present and invited them in to see for themselves. As officers were escorted by Feidler through the residence, they observed Krone and Coppello in a bedroom and Wolfel in a different bedroom that was identified as being Feidler’s.

According to the affidavit, within plain view officers observed “a glass smoking device on the TV counter” in Feidler’s room as well as “glassine baggies, mirrors with white residue, rolled currency for ingesting drugs, torches, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.”

