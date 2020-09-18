Elk County under Freeze Warning

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, a Freeze Warning is in effect for Elk, McKean, and Potter Counties from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. EDT Saturday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees Fahrenheit are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Valley and sheltered locations will experience the coldest temperatures. Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.