Elk County under Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Elk County from 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25. Snow accumulations of between 2 to 4 inches are expected, and motorists are advised to plan on slippery road conditions. According to the National Weather Service in State College, “rain will change over to snow Thursday evening. As temperatures quickly drop below freezing and snow begins to fall, untreated surfaces cold flash freeze and cause hazardous travel conditions. The steady snow will transition to snow showers on Friday.”