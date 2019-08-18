Elk Expo draws crowds for busy weekend in Benezette

BENEZETTE – Saturday morning got off to a foggy start as individuals flocked to the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette for the start of the 2019 Pa. Great Outdoors Elk Expo, but by the time the flag raising and opening ceremony was completed just after 9 a.m., the sun had begun to make an appearance. It ended up being a beautiful opening day for the two-day event, with plenty to see and do for attendees of all ages.