Elk-McKean Junior stars headed to World Series

The amazing run for the Elk-McKean Junior Little League all-stars continues. They are now headed to the World Series following their thrilling 3-2 come from behind, walk off win over Delaware, Wednesday at the East Region Championship in New Jersey. The 13-and-14 year old all-stars from Kane, Wilcox, Johnsonburg and Ridgway are now on their way to Taylor, Michigan, where they will meet the world.