Elk State Forest internship opportunities for 2019

There is a new process to apply for internship for the Bureau of Forestry. The site will be at the same location other job opportunities are posted.

Those interested in applying for an internship please go to https://www.employment.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx. At this website, you can subscribe for internship alerts as well as apply for open positions.

If you would like to contact us, please call the District Office at 814-486-3353. You can visit us online at www.dcnr.state.pa.us/. Also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/elkstateforest.