Elk State Forest Service Awards
Friday, April 26, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The Bureau of Forestry, Elk State Forest, presented service awards this spring. Joe Newell, St. Marys, 10 years of service; Tom Asp, Kane, 15 years of service as a Fire Warden; Cody Ball, Sinnemahoning, 10 years of service; Jeanne Wambaugh, Austin, 30 years of service; Mike Burnside, Emporium, 15 years of service. The Elk State Forest would like to congratulate all of them for their dedicated years of service.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts