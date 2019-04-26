Elk State Forest Service Awards

The Bureau of Forestry, Elk State Forest, presented service awards this spring. Joe Newell, St. Marys, 10 years of service; Tom Asp, Kane, 15 years of service as a Fire Warden; Cody Ball, Sinnemahoning, 10 years of service; Jeanne Wambaugh, Austin, 30 years of service; Mike Burnside, Emporium, 15 years of service. The Elk State Forest would like to congratulate all of them for their dedicated years of service.