Emergency Management Committee approved by City Council

An Emergency Management Committee was unanimously approved by St. Marys City Council during their regular monthly meeting on Monday evening.

The meeting was once again conducted via teleconference and broadcast on the city’s television channel 96.2 through Zito Media and live-streamed on The River 98.9 website.

Following the appointment of Greg Gebauer as the city’s new Emergency Management Agency coordinator last month, city council approved the structure of the Emergency Management Committee to act as an advisory board to the EMA coordinator in his execution of his duties.

“It’s been a good transition and he has jumped into the role,” said City Manager Tim Pearson.

The 10-member committee consists of EMA coordinator, mayor, deputy mayor, city council representative, police chief, fire chief, Elkland Search and Rescue chief, one representative each from the St. Marys Ambulance Service and Elk County EMS, and the city manager.

The committee has the authority to adopt rules and regulations for the internal management of its affairs, including the appointment of assistants and deputies or other necessary administrative staff.

“The committee is a great tool to make sure we’re in line with the city,” Pearson said. “I think it’s a good step forward and helps them to be successful.”