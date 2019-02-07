Employers can now apply for Workforce Solutions Internship Program

Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, Inc. was awarded funding from the PA Department of Labor and Industry to support the 2019 State/Local Internship Program (PA SLIP) in the six county region of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties.

With a regional unemployment rate of 4.88 percent (December 2018), and a looming population crisis creating a threat of a labor force shortage, the SLIP internship is a great strategy to assist in retaining our young people and making them aware of the career opportunities in their own backyard.

The goal of SLIP is to expose our youth to the many career opportunities in our region that will encourage them to stay or return after high school or post-secondary education providing our employers with a workforce into the future. Here is your chance as an employer to engage our youth and provide them with a positive and meaningful experience.

Eligible employers include for-profit and/or non-profit employers. Eligible interns must be between the ages of 16 and 24. The internship must pay a minimum of $10.35 per hour, be at least an 8-week experience for 37.5-40 hours per week. Recruitment of interns will be up to each individual employer. Employers will be reimbursed for wages paid to each approved internship at $10.35 per hour for eight weeks.

There is also an employer match requirement this year that is explained in more detail in the application.

Employers must complete an application for each internship position and submit to Workforce Solutions at info@ncwdb.org. The application and criteria can be found on Workforce Solutions website at https://workforcesolutionspa.com (under Resources/Employer Resources). Applications are due by March 4, 2019.

If anyone has any questions, please contact their office at 814-245-1835 or at info@ncwdb.org.