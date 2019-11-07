Emporium hunter harvests cow elk in Zone 14

Photo by Becky Polaski - Joe Cunningham of Emporium harvested a cow elk while hunting with friends in Zone 14 on Wednesday evening. Pictured, from left, are Greg Gable of Lancaster County and Cunningham, along with the elk, at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s elk check station in Benezette on Thursday morning.
Thursday, November 7, 2019
BENEZETTE – The very last hunter allocated a tag for this year’s weeklong general elk hunting season, which opened on Monday and continues through Saturday, was Joe Cunningham of Emporium.
Cunningham received the 71st and last cow tag allocated for the hunt – one of four for Zone 14, a zone in the eastern part of the state’s Elk Management Area that was added for the 2018 season.
Cunningham has been entering the state’s annual elk license drawing every year since it started and believed that eventually he would receive a call telling him he had drawn a tag.
“A buddy of mine got drawn several years ago for a bull, so I knew sooner or later I was going to,” Cunningham said.

