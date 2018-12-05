Emporium's Christmas in the Wilds is back beginning Friday

Downtown Emporium will be buzzing with activity as the annual Christmas in the Wilds weekend celebration kicks off Friday night. The event will continue through Saturday evening, Dec. 8.

Cameron County Chamber Director Tina Solak said visitors can expect quite a variety of activities, vendors, and tasty treats throughout the weekend, and especially Saturday when vendors will line Fourth Street in downtown.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.