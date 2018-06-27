EMS to see boost in reimbursements

The pleas of ambulance companies throughout Pennsylvania have been heard in Harrisburg, as legislators recently passed a bill to increase their Medicaid reimbursement rates.

Among them, advanced life support services would increase from $200 to at least $300, and basic life support services would increase from $120 to $180.

This is the first increase in reimbursements for state ambulance services since 2004 and before that since 1987.

The new changes take effect Jan. 1, 2019, as part of Pennsylvania House Bill 699, sponsored by State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Cameron/McKean/Potter.

“Our EMS personnel are lifesavers and they’re struggling. In rural Pennsylvania, depending on the resources that are available, there are times you could have a serious medical emergency and get an ambulance within a half hour or maybe longer,” Causer said during a rally recently held inside the state Capitol building in Harrisburg. “I don’t think the general public realizes the crisis situation that we’re in. It’s time that we stepped up to the plate and send a message that these ambulance companies deserve our support.”

Under House Bill 2121 an additional $4 million in state funds and $8 million in federal matching funds would be used to support Medicaid reimbursement increases, both of which are outlined in HB 699.

Current rates are more than 200 percent below reimbursements provided by Medicare and commercial insurance, which has made it increasingly difficult for ambulance companies across the state to keep operating.

The new changes were enacted by the House on June 20.