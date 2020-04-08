Erie bishop calls for bell ringing, prayer in wake of pandemic

Diocese of Erie Bishop Lawrence Persico is asking all Catholics across the diocese to join in two new practices for this year’s Easter season including bell ringing and a daily prayer.

“This initiative is a reminder to the community that we have hope in the resurrection,” Bishop Persico said.

The first request is for all diocesan parishes to ring their bells each Sunday at noon through the Easter season which lasts until Pentecost on Sunday, May 31.

The 202,000-member diocese includes 96 parishes encompassing a 13-county area.

The second request is for all Catholics offer a new prayer daily at noon. Bishop Persico penned the prayer “Prayer in Time of Pandemic” which he said asks for strength, comfort, protection and wisdom.