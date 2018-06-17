Escape rooms educate about elk

BENEZETTE – Given the popularity of escape rooms, which require participants to figure out a series of clues in order to “escape” from a room within a certain amount of time, the Elk Country Visitor Center has decided to get in on the action and recently began holding their own escape rooms designed around an elk theme as part of their free weekend programs.

According to Conservation Education Coordinator Courtney Colley, as participants are locked in the room they are informed that the visitor center’s elk biologist has gone missing, and they have to find her location in order to escape the room.

“You get to see a little bit into what an elk biologist actually does from some of the clues that you can do in the escape room,” Colley said.

She noted that before offering the escape room to the public, students from the St. Marys Area and DuBois Area middle schools were invited to the visitor center to give the escape room a trial run.

The first public session was held on May 19, and Colley estimated that roughly 30 people took part in the escape room on various teams throughout the day.