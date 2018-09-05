Every child deserves a voice: Walk aims to raise awareness for children with apraxia

The 2018 North Central Pennsylvania Walk for Apraxia is part of a national effort in raising awareness about the motor speech disorder effecting over 100,000 children across the U.S.

Childhood Apraxia of Speech is one of the most severe of childhood speech disorders which makes it very difficult for children to speak or say sounds exactly how they want them.

In its second year, the North Central Pa. walk is being organized by Kelli Surra and Kali Grumley, speech language pathologist. Surra’s eight-year-old daughter, Maria, was diagnosed with CAS at age three. She only began speaking at four years of age, and has worked closely with Grumley since her diagnosis.

“We started this walk to help raise awareness of Apraxia and to tell our story to help other families in our area. We want others to know what resources are available to help children in our area with Apraxia receive the proper diagnosis and therapy,” Surra said.

The 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, Sept. 22 at Benzinger Park in St. Marys. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with he walk starting at 10 a.m.

Registration is $20 for adults, $15 for students age 18 and under, and $10 for children under age 18. Same day registration is an option with a slight increase in fees of $25 for adults, $17 for students and $12 for children. Event t-shirts will be available on-site in limited sizes on a first come, first serve basis.

Currently there are 171 participants and 10 teams registered for the event, an increase from last year’s 120 participants and five teams.

Proceeds from the 5K run/walk benefit programs, training and education offered through the Apraxia Kids organization, headquartered in Pittsburgh.

During its inaugural year, the walk raised $8,796.64. To date, fundraising has reached $7,647 toward the walk’s $10,000 goal.

“So many people had never heard of Apraxia and were very interested in hearing our story,” Surra said about last year’s inaugural walk. “It was wonderful being able to connect with other families with children with Apraxia.”

Every year, more than 10,000 individuals in 75 cities across the nation come together to celebrate the lives of our children diagnosed with apraxia. The walk began in Pittsburgh 11 years ago, and provides an opportunity for local families to come together to educate the community and to raise awareness.

