Exciting summer of Legion Baseball in store

It is set to be an exciting summer in St. Marys for American Legion Baseball fans.

Denny Haberberger, who served as the team’s manager from 1983-2002, is returning to the role and has big plans for the community’s American Legion Baseball program.

“What I’m trying to do is get the program back up to where it used to be. There are a lot of kids that turned away from Legion for one reason or another. I’m trying to do everything I can to get some of these kids to come back,” Haberberger said.

While he currently has 24 players who are interested but can only carry 18 on the Post 103 squad, Haberberger encouraged anyone interested and eligible to play to contact him.

“We’re still taking anybody that wants to play,” Haberberger said. “They’re eligible to play as long as they don’t turn 20 this year. If the kid is 14 and he’s good enough to make the team, more power to him.”

All interested players will have an equal opportunity to try out for a chance to make the team.

“You have to hold two tryouts, so that’s what we’ll do,” Haberberger said.

As for what his players can expect, Haberberger remarked that everyone will be playing and everyone will also likely be called on to pitch at some point.

