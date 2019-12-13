Expansion planned for Guardian Angel Center

Through the hard work and selfless commitment of its 35 volunteers the Guardian Angel Center, located on Main Street in Kersey, has continued to provide free new and gently-used clothing to financially qualified infants, toddlers and school-age children for over 20 years.

To continue offering the highest-quality service as possible, the Guardian Angel Center recently announced plans to add additional space to their existing facility. Construction for the expansion is slated to begin on March 1, 2020, and is to be completed by mid-June.