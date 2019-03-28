Fact book provides resource for all things Elk County

Whether new to the area or a lifelong resident, anyone looking for a reference guide with phone numbers and other contact information specifically related to agencies and organizations located throughout Elk County is sure to benefit from the 2019 Elk County fact book recently created by The Daily Press and Ridgway Record.

Christie Gardner, publisher of both The Daily Press and Ridgway Record, explained that the 52-page book is meant to serve as a reference guide that contains a wide variety of information related to Elk County.

“It’s a really nice reference guide for anybody coming to town to pick up and see what we have,” Gardner said.

While this is the first year the newspapers have published a fact book for Elk County, Gardner indicated that it will become an annual publication.

