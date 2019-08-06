Fair kicks off with opening ceremony, queen coronation despite heavy rain

KERSEY – Heavy rain showers greeted the 45th annual Elk County Fair’s opening ceremony and naming of the 2019 queen’s court.

Various local and county officials were seated onstage and were introduced by Jeff Buchheit of The River 98.9, who emceed the ceremony.

The ceremony began with Rev. Eric Hart of the Maria Lutheran Church leading a prayer followed a performance of the national anthem by Jenny Lynn.

State Representative Matt Gabler (R-Elk/Clearfield) then introduced Toni Klaiber, of Weedville, as the 2019 senior fair queen.