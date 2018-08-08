Fair Queen elected on first night of Elk County Fair

Photo by Brian Stockman - Four queens line up in a row as the new Elk County Fair Queen is joined by her predecessor as well as the queens from Jefferson and McKean counties. Photo by Brian Stockman – The 2018 Elk County Fair Queen and King pose for a photo after the ceremony Tuesday.Photo by Brian Stockman – Alexa Adamczyk shows the intricate artwork involved in fine glass work while co-artist Michelle Pennington describes the process to the crowd.
By: 
Brian Stockman
Staff Writer
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Kersey, PA

Category: