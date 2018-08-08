Skip to main content
Search form
Search
Login
Contact
Subscribe
The Daily Press
forecasts
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
EMPLOYMENT/CAREER TAB
SERVICE DIRECTORY
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
2018 Wedding Planner
50 + Living 2018
Employment Guide - The Search for a New Career
SHOP-RIGHT
Community Links
St. Mary's Chamber
Elk County Sheriff
St. Mary's Area School District
Elk County Catholic School System
Photos
Videos
Autos
Trending Now
St. Marys Rotary brings the beef
4 area businesses benefit from energy grants
Drug collection boxes continue at locations
You are here
Home
» Fair Queen elected on first night of Elk County Fair
Fair Queen elected on first night of Elk County Fair
By:
Brian Stockman
Staff Writer
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Kersey, PA
Category:
Entertainment
Popular content
2018 Elk County Fair Court
Lady Crusaders rally for 17-2 four-inning win over Sheffield
ECC junior varsity basketball in action
Preliminary hearing held for Penn Hills woman in connection with overdose death
PSP seeking info on whereabouts of Weedville man
View More
Poll
What is your favorite summertime activity?
Choices
Vacation out of the area
Camping
Water activities
Drive-in movie theater
Sitting inside with air conditioning
Other
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Graftech International, St. Marys - Heath, Safety and Environmental Protection Specialist
Graftech International, St. Marys - Production Positions
SMC Powder Metallurgy - Positions
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2018 The Daily Press | 245 Brusselles Street , St. Marys, PA 15857 | (814) 781-1596
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Daily Press.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This