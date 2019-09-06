Fall Fest basket raffle to be biggest in event’s history

In less than one week the Bavarian Fall Fest, one of city’s largest community events, will get underway in downtown St. Marys. As part of the event, the festival’s basket raffle continues to offer a wide range of items from area business, organizations, and individuals.

“This year as we celebrate our 10th year for this celebration of our heritage and all we (the people of St. Marys) have to be proud and thankful for, will find the festival basket raffle to be the biggest ever,” said Dolly Wehler, chairwoman of the basket raffle committee.

Over 100 items will be showcased in this year’s basket raffle. Among some of the larger prizes are a dinette set valued at over $1,100, a basket featuring a pair of men and women’s designer sunglasses and all decor valued at over $500, and an overnight stay in Pittsburgh along with tickets to a Pittsburgh Penguins game.