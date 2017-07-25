Fall Fest being held in cojunction with city's anniversary

Each year the Bavarian Fall Fest continues to grow drawing more and more people to downtown St. Marys. This year will be no different with a large crowd expected Saturday, Sept 16 for the for the City of St. Marys' 175th anniversary parade.

The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 15, opening at 11 a.m. and running until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The eighth annual Fall Fest is expected to be the biggest yet featuring a massive basket raffle, food, crafts, entertainment, Farmers Market, Folk Mass, and pancake breakfast.

"With this being a big year our committee is striving to make this the best year for the festival," said Paula Weyant, festival co-chairwoman.