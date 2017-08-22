Fall Fest granted requests by council

The Bavarian Fall Fest committee was recently granted several requests by St. Marys City Council for their annual festival taking place Sept. 15-17 in downtown St. Marys.

Paula Weyant, committee member, was on hand Monday during a council meeting to explain the requests. Each year the committee files similar requests which council typically approves.

For the 2017 festival the committee requested to host the event in the same location as in past years with food booths setup in the Market Street municipal parking lot, vendors along the grassy area of the boulevard, on the Diamond, at the end of Center Street, and in front of City Hall and Farmers National Bank.

Festival hours were approved for 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. Market Street will be closed from the city parking lot entrance on Gunner's side to the back parking lot of the Corner Restaurant from Thursday, Sept. 14 after 2 a.m. until after clean-up on Sunday, Sept. 17.