Fall Festival is set at Kinzua Bridge State Park this weekend

The Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc. will hold its 21st Fall Festival on Saturday and Sunday at the Kinzua Bridge State Park near Mt. Jewett.

The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine.

Admission is free, and there is no charge for parking.

The festival, which is expected to attract thousands, includes more than 100 arts and crafts booths, food vendors, as well as activities for children. There is free, live musical entertainment both days from noon to 5 p.m. on a stage. Bring lawn chairs for seating.

Mary Ann Burggraf, executive director of the Foundation, is calling this year's festival "a milestone event."

She said there are three key "anniversaries" being observed this year at the festival.

Burggraf said this is the "quasquicentennial" for the Pennsylvania state park system that was created 125 years ago.

She said the Foundation is observing its 25th anniversary.

This year is also the fifteenth anniversary of the tornado that destroyed much of the historic Kinzua Bridge, Burggraf pointed out.

The beautiful new Visitors Center at the state park will be open during the festival this weekend along with the Skywalk that gives guests scenic views of the Kinzua Creek Valley.

The Area Transportation Authority will provide its "trolley" for free shuttle service from parking areas to the festival grounds near the Visitors Center.

Here are some of the highlights of the festival as outlined by Burggraf:

•The "Bigfoot Calling Contest" will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday. Prizes will be presented for adults and children. “Stony & Company” will perform the song “Kinzua Bigfoots.”

•Van Wagner will give a one-hour performance of storytelling and music to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The program is set for 1 p.m. Saturday on the stage.

•The Foundation will unveil a new stone marker following the opening ceremonies at noon Saturday. Jenny Crowley, of Mt. Jewett, will sing the National Anthem at the opening ceremony.

•The Foundation has a booth for the sale of clothing, commemorative bricks, and other items. Prizes will be presented frequently during the festival.

•Gospel music is planned Sunday morning at the festival.

•The Zem Zem Shriners of Erie will be driving their tiny cars at 2 p.m. Sunday.

•The Mt. Jewett Fire Police will direct traffic at the state park.

•The Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Department will serve its chicken barbecue both days.

•Seating will be available at pavilions in the park as well as under tents provided by the Foundation. Seating also is available at picnic tables. Many visitors bring their own lawn chairs for seating.

•The DCNR staff will help children with apple pressing and leaf waxing.

•The McKean County Wranglers 4-H Club will offer horse and pony rides.

•Dressed in Civil War uniforms, re-enactors from the Gen. Thomas Kane Bucktail Regiment will be camped at the park. Visitors are welcome at the campsite.

•Members of the Kane Historic Preservation Society will be on hand to discuss Lobo wolves and their connection to Kane.

•The Eagle Dream Rehabilitation Center will feature “birds of prey” in a popular attraction at the festival.

•“Bigfoot” investigator Amy Bue, of Ohio, will give a presentation and answer questions.