Fall, fun and spooky
Saturday, November 2, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
Scary creatures, spooky spirits, witty characters, superheroes, princesses, and more roamed the streets of St. Marys on Friday evening during the city’s annual Trick or Treat event. Inclement weather prompted city officials to postpone Thursday’s Trick or Treat event until Friday evening. Although temperatures dipped that didn’t stop youngsters taking to the streets in search of candy and other treats.
