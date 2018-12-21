Family donates CuddleCot for grieving families

A Ridgway family who has suffered the loss of a baby is giving back to grieving families. Kylee Amacher and Tobias Streich were inspired to donate a CuddleCot to Penn Highlands Elk after the stillborn birth of their daughter, Amelia Renee Streich in November 2017.

A CuddleCot keeps the baby cool in a bassinet next to the mother to prevent the baby’s body from deteriorating, providing the essential time to grieve.

“Time is so precious when you know you have to say goodbye,” Amacher said. “We just knew that time is one of the last things that you have with something like this, even if it gives the family an extra hour.”

Recently, the couple along with their five-year-old daughter, Cambree, and newborn daughter, Maleah Grace, attended a ceremony at PHE where they presented the CuddleCot to the hospital.

