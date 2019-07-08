Family donates portrait of Fr. Thaddeus

A portrait of the Rev. Thaddeus Suda O.S.B., the first pastor at Queen of the World Church in St. Marys, was recently donated to the parish. Jim Suda, a nephew of Fr. Thaddeus, and his wife recently traveled to St. Marys from Delmar, Delaware to donate the portrait which was painted by Mary Suda. Prior to arriving in St. Marys, the Suda’s visited Latrobe, where his family resided in St. Vincent Grove near the St. Vincent Basilica.