Family, friends turn out to support Peterson in Triple-A games in Buffalo

Johnsonburg native Cole Peterson was in action in Buffalo, New York this week playing for the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, and a number of family, friends and supporters were there to cheer him on both Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, August 9, Peterson was promoted from the Detroit Tigers’ Advanced A affiliate in Lakeland, Florida to their Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens, who are based in Toledo, Ohio.

Peterson was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He started this season in Lakeland before being promoted to the Tigers’ Double-A affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves, on May 29. On July 1, Peterson was sent back down to Lakeland as part of a series of moves made throughout the Tigers’ farm system.