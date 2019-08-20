Farm Bureau Legislative Tour focuses on agri-businesses

Agri-businesses were the focus of the 23rd annual Elk County Farm Bureau Legislative Tour on Friday.

Each year a different business or farm hosts the event, with this year’s tour hosted by Chris Kline Enterprises. Kline owns St. Marys Stone, Mulch, and More and Chicken Hill Distillery in Kersey.

Ernie Mattiuz, Elk County Farm Bureau government relation director, greeted those in attendance including representatives from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Elk County Conservation District, and North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission.