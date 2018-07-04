Fatal car crash in Ridgway

Two Ridgway men died earlier this week after a crash on Route 66 in Howe Township, Forest County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police have identified the two men as Nicklas Terry Desmond, 40, and Lawrence David Linebarger, 51.

According to police, at approximately 2:37 p.m. Monday, July 2, the two men were ejected from a vehicle after the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over repeatedly. The vehicle came to rest on the driver side on the east side of the roadway.

Police have not reported which of the men was driving.

Investigation into the incident continues.