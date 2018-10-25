FBLA assists Alex’s Lemonade Stand

The Future Business Leaders of America at Elk County Catholic held a lemonade stand as a fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is dedicated to funding research projects with the most promising outcomes for finding a cure to childhood cancer. FBLA Students had fresh lemonade at both high school lunches for a few days in a row. The students of Elk County Catholic were very generous and the club was able to raise a very generous amount. FBLA Students look forward to raising more money for this organization in many different ways in the future.