FBLA holds coloring contest

The Future Business Leaders of America Club at Elk County Catholic is reaching out to the younger generation of the city. Recently, they held a coloring contest for the students who go to the Boys and Girls Club. The winner of the contest received a gift card for McDonalds. However, the students of FBLA didn’t stop there. Almost every Wednesday, students go down to spend time with the kids who come after school. FBLA members look forward to holding more coloring contests and spending more time with them on Wednesday afternoons.