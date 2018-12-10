FBLA holds Monopoly Tournament

In celebration of American Enterprise Day, the ECC FBLA Chapter held its second annual Monopoly Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 29.

Approximately 20 students from St. Marys Catholic Middle School and Elk County Catholic High School participated. Three rounds were held with Nicholas Daghir, Maddie Taylor, Bailey Bauer, and Thomas Genise-Gdula making it to the finals. A fun, though competitive environment was maintained during the entire tournament.

In the end, Maddie Taylor emerged as the overall winner, receiving a prize of $50. Additionally, a basket donated by Farmer’s National Bank containing a St. Marys-opoly game and other FNB merchandise was raffled off and won by Lani Cerroni. The competition was a huge success, and FBLA looks forward to holding another next year. President of the club, Isaac Gradl is shown presenting the prize of $50 to Maddison Taylor. Lani Cerroni is pictured with the Farmer’s National Bank Prize.