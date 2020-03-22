Federal government asking companies to help with critical supplies

The federal government is calling on manufacturers and volunteers throughout the U.S. to help pitch in by producing critically needed supplies as part of the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A survey was recently sent out from the National Association of Manufacturers on behalf of the White House gauging what companies could donate and provide/produce items within two weeks large scale quantities of critical supplies needed to fight the new coronavirus.

The survey was made available March 18. Respondents are urged to complete the survey as soon as possible. It may be found online at https://www.research.net/r/MBQSZMV.

The survey asks if within a two week timeframe a facility or organization is capable of providing or producing such supplies as cotton swabs with long wooden sticks, assorted sizes of endotracheal tubes, Falcon tubes, gloves, lightweight protective suits, N95 masks, over-the shoe-booties, PAPRs (Power Air Purifying Respirators), rapid PCR test kits, ventilators, specifically Positive End Expiratory Pressure (PEEP) ventilators, vital sign monitors, and vital transport media.