Federal grant announced for Bradford Regional Airport study

The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded $29,500 to the Bradford Regional Airport Authority to develop a business strategy for a 13-acre site at the airport.

Local sources will match $29,500 bringing the total project funding to $59,000.

The site is located west and southwest of Runway 5 with access provided from state Route 59, Mt. Alton Road.

About the project

McKean County will consult a professional planning firm to work with the Bradford Regional Airport Authority to develop a specialized and targeted business recruitment strategy for a 13-acre site at the airport.

The study will be shared with potential developers and national site selectors to help the Authority determine three companies that will be best suited to take advantage of the site.

The oil and gas, and timber industry, among others, have expressed an interest in the site since 2015. Existing tenants located at the Bradford Regional Airport include the National Guard and the Pennsylvania State Police — who recently commenced construction of a new state police barracks.

The Authority said the added security of the state police makes the site ideal for the gas and oil industry, light manufacturing and other emerging industries in the state.