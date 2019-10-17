Federal officials visit St. Marys during PA tour

On Thursday afternoon City of St. Marys officials met with federal officials to discuss economic and community development projects and opportunities.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joe DeFelice stopped by St. Marys as part of a three-day tour across Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier. Representing the city at the meeting was Tina Gradizzi, community and economic development coordinator and City Manager Tim Pearson.

“In order for us to effectively do our job, we need to see and meet with the people who we are serving in their communities because it gives us a better understanding of what we are dealing with,” DeFelice said. “It’s not up to us to have the federal government dictate down to you, it helps us to dictate up to them because we can’t always have cookie cutter programs. Too much red tape gets in the way of doing the work we need to do.”