Female juvenile struck by motorcycle

A pedestrian versus motorcycle accident was reported on Sunday at 3:46 p.m. along the Old Kane Road near the Wilcox soccer fields.

During a 911 dispatch through Elk County Control the call involved a 14-year-old female struck by a motorcycle and was unconscious yet breathing.

A Jones Township ambulance responded to the scene. Authorities also requested a second ambulance to the scene which was sent from Ridgway.

Medics reported the victim was awake and conscious while being transported from the scene by Wilcox FVD to Kane Community Hospital. The driver, reported to be a teenage male, age 14, suffered injuries including one to the leg and was also transported from the scene by Wilcox FVD.

An air med-evac helicopter was initially dispatched to the scene, but later called off by responding emergency medical personnel.