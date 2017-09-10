Festival to feature authentic German band

The Little German Band is bringing traditional oompah style music to this weekend's Bavarian Fall Festival.

The State College-based band will take the stage on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. performing a variety of authentic German polkas, waltzes, and marches plus a mix of American dance and novelty tunes all while showcasing their signature oompah style.

Former St. Marys native and trumpet player Mike Gleixner is among the 20-25 band members performing during Saturday's festivities.

The band is also set to perform during Saturday's 175th anniversary parade beginning at 11 a.m.

Among one their favorite pieces to perform is "Alte Kameraden (Old Comrades)," a German military march, along with "Edelweiss," which they perform at every appearance after having to pay copyright fees when they recorded the song in the 1960s.

"John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt" and "Rosemunde," known in the USA as "The Beer Barrel Polka," are consistent crowd favorites.