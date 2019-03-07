Fetterman listening tour on recreational marijuana in St. Marys Saturday

As part of his statewide listening tour on the issue of legalizing recreation marijuana, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will be at the St. Marys Area High School this Saturday, March 9, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to hear community opinions on the issue.

"What people can expect is really for the Lieutenant Governor to listen," said Shavonnia Corbin-Johnson, deputy chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Fetterman. She said what's most important isn't Fetterman's own views, so he will not be speaking much, but rather take comments from anyone who wants to share their opinion, regardless of what that is.

Fetterman has called state representatives and senators personally and invited them to attend these events to hear from constituents, said Corbin-Johnson.

Fetterman, along with any representatives attending will sit up front, and those interested in speaking will have 2-3 minutes to express their opinions on marijuana legalization — whether they are for, against, or undecided — and why they have that perspective.

