Fifth-grader a winner of statewide calendar contest

A South St. Marys Street Elementary School fifth grader’s artwork was recently selected to appear in the 2019 Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Drug-Free Calendar.

Abri Assalone is among this year’s contest winners. Her drawing, “Choose the Right Path, to be Drug Free”, depicts a student standing at a junction with one side showing a colorful path of education with college as the end goal, or a muted-colored path of drug use on the other side showing a prison cell as the end result.

Abri’s entry appears in the December slot of the calendar.

Each calendar month is represented with the artwork of a Pennsylvania student, with one additional student illustration on the front of the calendar. The winning entries were chosen out of 912 submissions from 140 schools in 47 counties in Pennsylvania, based on the artists’ creativity and ability to illustrate and convey a drug-free message.

