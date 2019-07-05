Fill a Glass with Hope program benefits St. Marys families

An innovative program focused on providing fresh milk for families and individuals in need will continue due to a donation to the program.

Recently, representatives from the St. Marys Christian Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Seneca Resources were on hand as the food bank received fresh milk items to distribute to their clients.

Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks, yet it is rarely donated. As such, hungry families are missing out on the essential nutrients milk provides.

Fortunately that changed in St. Marys through the innovative program. Fill a Glass with Hope, focused on providing fresh milk for families which started in 2017.

Seneca Resources, the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company, contributed $2,500 to Second Harvest who in turns provides milk to the local food bank.

Approximately 131 families will receive fresh milk each month, in addition to other food options. The program is expected to provide approximately 2,000 quarts of fresh milk through the agency with this contribution.

“Milk has many health benefits such as making bones and teeth stronger, reducing risks of various chronic diseases, building muscle and much more,” said Karen Seggi, executive director of Second Harvest. “That’s why we are committed to delivering one of Pennsylvania’s favorite beverages to our clients, who otherwise could not profit from milk’s beneficial nutrients.”

This is Seneca’s third year participating in the program.

“Seneca is proud to support the program and ensure that our neighbors in St. Marys are receiving the milk and the nutrients it provides,” said Vicki Cooper, Seneca Resources Stakeholder Relations.