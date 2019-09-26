Fine arts, cultural exhibit hoping to spur similar events

An array of artists will be showcasing their talents during next weekend’s 1st Annual Fine Arts and Culture Exhibit hosted by Life and Independence for Today (LIFT).

“The uniqueness of this event is that we are having three art shows under one roof at the same time,” said LIFT Deputy Director and Events Coordinator Hope Weichman.

The event acts as the organization’s annual fundraiser and is taking place Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Elk County Catholic High School.

The show setup consists of culinary artists in the cafeteria, a fine arts display in the gymnasium and performing artists in the auditorium.