Fire damages St. Marys heat treating plant

Multiple fire companies responded to a Thursday afternoon blaze which resulted in heavy damage to the Elk County Heat Treaters plant.

Crews were dispatched at 1:16 p.m. to Battery Street in the Stackpole Complex in St. Marys. Upon arrival fire personnel encountered heavy some with some flames showing. They quickly established a water supply. Additional manpower from surrounding fire departments was called in due to the contents of the plant, specifically the large amounts of oil which is typical of what is found in heat treating plants.

Tom Bauer, Crystal Fire Department spokesman, stated plant employees managed to shut down the equipment including a piece which had malfunctioned and was spraying oil thus causing the fire. Once that piece of equipment was shut down the fire died down.

The fire caused heavy damage to the roof structure and minor water and smoke damage to the building.

Firefighters and employees worked together to salvage most of the product inside the plant by covering it and saving it from damage.