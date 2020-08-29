Fire departments pay tribute to Kugler

The funeral of Marinus J. “Bud” Kugler, was held this morning at St. Boniface Church in Kersey. Kugler was the longest serving fire chief for the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, serving as chief from 1966 to 1987, and serving for the Department for over 60 years. He was also a founder, instructor, and board member of the Tri-County Fire School. Members of the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, and other area departments such as Crystal Fire Department in St. Marys, turned out to pay their respects.