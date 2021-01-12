Fire departments urge to clear snow around hydrants

In anticipation of additional snowfall and possible freezing temperatures over the next few days, residents throughout the area are requested to assist their local fire department in clearing snow away from fire hydrants.

When a fire hydrant is buried in snow, firefighters lose valuable time trying to locate it and dig it out. Mike Goetz, Crystal Fire Department water supplier officer, said this could add as much as 5-10 minutes to a call, resulting in the loss of valuable time.

There are 365 fire hydrants located throughout the City of St. Marys which should be cleared out before additional snow and freezing temperatures arrive within the next few days.

“We would like the community’s cooperation in keeping hydrants in their neighborhood shoveled out,” Goetz said. “A lot (of hydrants) are already dug out, but it would be nice if everyone would do their share.”

He noted that fire hydrants located in rural areas and along the highway are just as critical to maintain access to as those located throughout the downtown area. Fire hydrants situated in high traffic areas often become buried after a plow passes by and buries it in the snow.

“This is a common problem in the winter months, especially whenever we get heavy snowfalls,” Goetz said.

Keeping fire hydrants easily accessible helps in speeding up the connection time for firefighters.

Fire hydrants in the city have a long red and white fiber glass pole attached to them to help firefighters locate them upon arriving on scene.

Goetz said in his 45 years as a CFD volunteer firefighter, he has notified a majority of time people do shovel out the hydrants. Very few of the hydrants sit on private property as most are located on public right of way areas.

The CFD periodically digs out fire hydrants, however COVID has prevented the fire department from conducting many of their activities. Each year the city adds three new fire hydrants, most of which are installed in areas deemed to be high need.

According to the International Fire Code of 2018, “unobstructed access to fire hydrants shall be maintained at all times. The fire department shall not be deterred or hindered from gaining immediate access to fire protection equipment or fire hydrants.

For best access it is recommended to clear space around hydrants and maintain a 5 ft. clear space around the circumference of fire hydrants, except as otherwise required or approved.

Residents should know the location of all fire hydrants in their neighborhood.