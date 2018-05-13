Fire investigation leads to arrest

HORTON TWP. – Pennsylvania State Police report arresting Brian D. Reed, 27, of Ridgway, in connection with a fire that occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 12 in Horton Township.

According to a report from PSP Ridgway, the Pa. State Fire Marshall and Horton Township Fire Department investigated a fire at 194 Volunteer Fire Company Rd. that destroyed an 8'x10' wood frame storage shed belonging to Alicia L. Fourness, 31, of Weedville.

Police report that Reed “was observed in the area of the fire without shoes or pants.”

The fire marshal then reported discovering remains of burned blue jeans in the fire debris. Inside the clothing, “a partially burned wallet containing a driver’s license was discovered,” the report stated. The license was found to belong to Reed.

Reed was taken into custody and transported to PSP Ridgway.

Reed reportedly “confessed to setting the fire with the intent to destroy the shed.”

Reed was arraigned in Magisterial District Court 59-3-02 for arson and related offenses, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and criminal trespass.

He was then remanded to Elk County Prison by District Judge James L. Martin in lieu of $25,000 cash bond.

Police estimate the property damage at $2,000 and no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.